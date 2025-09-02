Agri, livestock officials mobilised for flood relief efforts

LAHORE: Around 1100 officials of the agriculture department and 3,000 officials of the livestock department are actively engaged in flood relief efforts, extending their full cooperation to the administration of their respective districts.

Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while presiding over a joint meeting of the agriculture and livestock departments at Agriculture House on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other senior officials. It reviewed in detail arrangements for fodder, vaccines, and feed for the livestock of flood-affected communities amid the ongoing flood situation.

Addressing the meeting, the minister directed that full cooperation be extended to divisional and district administrations in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He informed that around 1,100 officers and staff of the agriculture department and 3,000 officers and staff of the livestock department are actively engaged in flood relief efforts.

The minister further instructed that an initial survey of crop losses caused by floods be carried out immediately, and all available resources be mobilized to support the affected population. He stressed that the uninterrupted supply of fodder, feed, and medicines for the livestock of flood-hit people must be ensured at all costs.

Special arrangements should be made for silage, feed concentrate (wanda), and straw, while vaccination against contagious diseases must also be guaranteed. He added that boats should be arranged, in coordination with district administrations, to deliver silage, feed, and essential medicines to animals stranded in floodwaters.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahoo said the agriculture department is playing an active role in rescue and relief operations for flood victims, with special responsibilities assigned to field formations across the province.

