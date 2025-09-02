BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-02

Agri, livestock officials mobilised for flood relief efforts

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:56am

LAHORE: Around 1100 officials of the agriculture department and 3,000 officials of the livestock department are actively engaged in flood relief efforts, extending their full cooperation to the administration of their respective districts.

Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while presiding over a joint meeting of the agriculture and livestock departments at Agriculture House on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other senior officials. It reviewed in detail arrangements for fodder, vaccines, and feed for the livestock of flood-affected communities amid the ongoing flood situation.

Addressing the meeting, the minister directed that full cooperation be extended to divisional and district administrations in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He informed that around 1,100 officers and staff of the agriculture department and 3,000 officers and staff of the livestock department are actively engaged in flood relief efforts.

The minister further instructed that an initial survey of crop losses caused by floods be carried out immediately, and all available resources be mobilized to support the affected population. He stressed that the uninterrupted supply of fodder, feed, and medicines for the livestock of flood-hit people must be ensured at all costs.

Special arrangements should be made for silage, feed concentrate (wanda), and straw, while vaccination against contagious diseases must also be guaranteed. He added that boats should be arranged, in coordination with district administrations, to deliver silage, feed, and essential medicines to animals stranded in floodwaters.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahoo said the agriculture department is playing an active role in rescue and relief operations for flood victims, with special responsibilities assigned to field formations across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

agriculture sector Floods in Pakistan Flood relief efforts livestock officials

Comments

200 characters

Agri, livestock officials mobilised for flood relief efforts

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories