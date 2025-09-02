Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Rising global bullion value spurred the local gold prices to a new high on Monday, selling at new price of Rs370,700 per tola.

During day’s trading, gold prices accumulated further gains by Rs3,300 to Rs370,700 per tola and Rs2,829 to Rs317,815 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver prices also moved up by Rs101 to Rs4,303 per tola and Rs87 to Rs3,689 per 10 grams. International market traded silver for $41 per ounce, the jewellers association cited.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

