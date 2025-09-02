Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 01, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.75
Open Offer Rs 283.57
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 1
|
281.46
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 1
|
281.56
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 1
|
146.94
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 1
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 1
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Sep 1
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 29
|
6,460.26
|
Nasdaq / Aug 29
|
21,455.55
|
Dow Jones / Aug 29
|
45,544.88
|
India Sensex / Sep 1
|
80,158
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 1
|
42,065.51
|
Hang Seng / Sep 1
|
25,545.15
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 1
|
9,215.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 1
|
24,004.80
|
France CAC40 / Sep 1
|
7,732.20
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 29
|
16,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 29
|
311,814
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 1
|
63.79
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 1
|
3,476.53
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 1
|
66.54
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 2
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 2
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 1
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
4.01
▲ 0.59 (17.25%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 1
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
7.04
▲ 1 (16.56%)
|
Ittefaq Iron Ind / Sep 1
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited(ITTEFAQ)
|
10.19
▲ 1 (10.88%)
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 1
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
10.97
▲ 1 (10.03%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
16.58
▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 1
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
13.39
▲ 1.22 (10.02%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 1
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
55.50
▲ 5.05 (10.01%)
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 1
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
52.54
▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 1
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
22.34
▲ 2.03 (10%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Sep 1
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
23.65
▲ 2.15 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
LSE Ventures / Sep 1
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
7.67
▼ -7.33 (-48.87%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Sep 1
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
233.02
▼ -25.79 (-9.96%)
|
Fateh Sports / Sep 1
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
103.88
▼ -11.35 (-9.85%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 1
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
8.80
▼ -0.84 (-8.71%)
|
Altern Energy / Sep 1
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
12.58
▼ -1.16 (-8.44%)
|
Sally Textile / Sep 1
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
16.82
▼ -1.52 (-8.29%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 1
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
32.13
▼ -2.78 (-7.96%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Sep 1
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
38.57
▼ -3.25 (-7.77%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 1
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
123.52
▼ -9.86 (-7.39%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 1
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
19.02
▼ -1.47 (-7.17%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
97,697,793
▲ 1.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
85,903,125
▲ 0.11
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 1
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
54,520,834
▲ 0.19
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 1
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
47,549,831
▲ 4.78
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 1
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
43,141,416
▲ 4.09
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 1
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
42,128,902
▲ 0.59
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
40,495,240
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,264,581
▲ 0.03
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 1
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
26,550,894
▲ 0.17
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 1
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
25,817,179
▲ 1
