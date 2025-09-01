Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs370,700

Gold prices in Pakistan continued its upward trend to reach another record high. On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs370,700 after a gain of Rs3,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs317,815 after it accumulated Rs2,829.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs367,400 after a gain of Rs3,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,480 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $33, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola gained Rs101 to clock in at Rs4,303.