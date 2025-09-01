BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.6%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 208.68 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.58%)
FCCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.7%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
HUBC 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.99 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.28%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
POWER 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
PPL 179.44 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.49%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 115.38 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.6%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.08%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,234 Increased By 149.6 (0.99%)
BR30 44,810 Increased By 797.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025
Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs370,700

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2025 02:39pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued its upward trend to reach another record high. On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs370,700 after a gain of Rs3,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs317,815 after it accumulated Rs2,829.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs367,400 after a gain of Rs3,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,480 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $33, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola gained Rs101 to clock in at Rs4,303.

