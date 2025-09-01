BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.14%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.66%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.61 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (2.82%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.89%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.2%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.61%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,567 Increased By 948.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 45,525 Increased By 276.9 (0.61%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 12:43pm

Positive sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,200 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 12:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 149,822.20, an increase of 1,204.43 points or 0.81%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, SNGPL, SSGC, OGDC, POL, HBL, MEBL and NBP, traded in the green.

In a key fiscal development, Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Sunday informed that Pakistan retired Rs2,600 billion of debt before time — a first in the country’s history.

The advisor took to X and stated that in an unprecedented move and a record achievement for fiscal responsibility, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), government of Pakistan (GoP), has retired over Rs1.6 trillion of debt owed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) — and done so in just 59 days.

“There is buying interest in both stocks and specific sectors,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The early retirement of government debt is also a positive development for the market. Moreover, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announcement to provide funding in support of emergency relief efforts has further lifted the mood.

“The positive sentiment is mainly driven by such news and increased buying interest among investors,” she added.

During the previous week, Pakistan’s equity market remained subdued during the outgoing week as the benchmark KSE-100 Index slipped 875 points or 0.6% to settle at 148,618 points, amid persistent foreign selling, muted sectoral performance, and cautious investor sentiment.

Globally, Asian shares started the new month in the red on Monday after a court ruling threw another wrench into US tariff policy and investors braced for a reading on US jobs that could determine the course of rate cuts there.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions, though Wall Street and European futures were still trading with small gains after retreating on Friday.

The dollar and bonds were little moved ahead of a busy week for data, which includes surveys of manufacturing and services, and a range of labour numbers culminating in the August payrolls report on Friday.

Early Monday, S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.3%, while FTSE futures rose 0.1% and DAX futures gained 0.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%, tracking a drop in U.S. tech stocks on Friday, while South Korea’s market slipped 0.5%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.1%, having hit a four-year high last week on the back of a bull run in Chinese stocks.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Afghanistan earthquake kills 622 with more than 1,500 injured

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories