BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.6%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 208.68 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.58%)
FCCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.7%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
HUBC 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.99 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.28%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
POWER 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
PPL 179.44 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.49%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 115.38 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.6%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.08%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,234 Increased By 149.6 (0.99%)
BR30 44,810 Increased By 797.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 03:52pm

Buying returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling just near the 150,000 level on Monday.

Positive momentum persisted throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 150,066.00.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 149,971.12, an increase of 1,353.35 points or 0.91%.

In a key fiscal development, Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Sunday informed that Pakistan retired Rs2,600 billion of debt before time — a first in the country’s history.

The advisor took to X and stated that in an unprecedented move and a record achievement for fiscal responsibility, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), government of Pakistan (GoP), has retired over Rs1.6 trillion of debt owed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) — and done so in just 59 days.

“There is buying interest in both stocks and specific sectors,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The early retirement of government debt is also a positive development for the market. Moreover, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announcement to provide funding in support of emergency relief efforts has further lifted the mood.

“The positive sentiment is mainly driven by such news and increased buying interest among investors,” she added.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025, a reading lower than that of July 2025, when it had stood at 4.1%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday.

During the previous week, Pakistan’s equity market remained subdued during the outgoing week as the benchmark KSE-100 Index slipped 875 points or 0.6% to settle at 148,618 points, amid persistent foreign selling, muted sectoral performance, and cautious investor sentiment.

Globally, Asian shares started the new month in the red on Monday after a court ruling threw another wrench into US tariff policy and investors braced for a reading on US jobs that could determine the course of rate cuts there.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions, though Wall Street and European futures were still trading with small gains after retreating on Friday.

The dollar and bonds were little moved ahead of a busy week for data, which includes surveys of manufacturing and services, and a range of labour numbers culminating in the August payrolls report on Friday.

Early Monday, S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.3%, while FTSE futures rose 0.1% and DAX futures gained 0.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%, tracking a drop in U.S. tech stocks on Friday, while South Korea’s market slipped 0.5%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.1%, having hit a four-year high last week on the back of a bull run in Chinese stocks.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum, appreciating 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the rupee settled at 281.75, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback. This was rupee’s 17th consecutive gain against the greenback.

Gold price per tola reached Rs370,700, a new record high, after a gain of Rs3,300 on Monday.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 3% in August 2025

Pakistani rupee sees 17th consecutive gain against US dollar

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs370,700

Pakistan govt helicopter crash kills five in Diamer: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

Read more stories