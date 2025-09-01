BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.14%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.66%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.61 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (2.82%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.89%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.2%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.61%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,567 Increased By 948.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 45,525 Increased By 276.9 (0.61%)
Sep 01, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 09:57am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.56, a gain of Re0.21 against the greenback.

During the previous week, Pakistan rupee continued its winning streak as it gained Re0.13 or 0.05% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.77, against 281.90 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was adrift on Monday as markets looked ahead to a raft of US labour market data this week that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut later this month.

Traders were also still assessing Friday’s US inflation data and a court ruling that most of Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal, as well as the US president’s ongoing tussle with the Fed over his attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 147.20 in the early Asian session, after having clocked a monthly decline of 2.5% against the Japanese currency on Friday.

The euro was up 0.1% to $1.1693, while sterling edged 0.05% higher to $1.3510. US markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.

Investors are currently pricing in an 87% chance the Fed will ease rates by 25bps later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar eased 0.04% to 97.79, having clocked a monthly decline of more than 2% on Friday.

Rate expectations aside, the dollar has also been weighed down by worries over Fed independence, as Trump steps up his campaign to exert more influence over monetary policy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, traded in a tight range on Monday as worries about rising output and the impact of US tariffs on demand offset supply disruptions stemming from intensified Russia-Ukraine airstrikes.

Brent crude fell 12 cents, or 0.18%, to $67.36 a barrel by 0046 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.88 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%. Trading is expected to be muted due to a US bank holiday.

This is an intra-day update

