Xi says China, partners will take Shanghai forum to a new level

  • The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has set a model for a new type of international relations, Xi said
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:25am
Leaders and officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a photo ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Leaders and officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a photo ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters

TIANJIN: China will work with all parties in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to take the regional security forum to a new level, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, unveiling his ambition for a new global security order that poses a challenge to the United States.

PM Shehbaz to visit China for SCO summit, bilateral talks

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has set a model for a new type of international relations, Xi said in opening remarks addressing more than 20 world leaders at a two-day summit held in northern China’s Tianjin, adding that the forum unequivocally opposed external interference.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Indian President Narendra Modi and other leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia attended the opening ceremony in a major show of Global South solidarity.

Xi spoke about constructive participation in international affairs, opposing hegemonism and power politics, as well as promoting multilateralism in his remarks.

The security-focused bloc, which began as a group of six Eurasian nations, has expanded to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries in recent years.

