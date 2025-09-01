BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BOP 16.27 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.96%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
DGKC 209.49 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (0.97%)
FCCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.57%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
HUBC 164.73 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.28%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.53%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.73%)
PAEL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
POWER 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
PPL 177.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PRL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.14%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.67%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
TRG 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,088 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,708 Increased By 90.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 45,242 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.01%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan

  • The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:19am

Hundreds are feared dead following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.

The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.

Strong earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

It was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.

Pakistan Afghanistan Jalalabad Taliban administration German Research Center for Geosciences

Comments

200 characters

Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories