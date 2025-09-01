Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Hundreds are feared dead following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.

The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.

Strong earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

It was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.