This write has already stated that the decision to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from the Board of Governors is aimed at undermining the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) independence. This was the most significant event of the week.

The Fed, as a public entity, oversees the financial system of USA, managing currency flow, regulating inflation through monetary policy, offering credit for business activities, and setting interest rates.

The Central Bank’s independence is crucial in order to prevent political interference that could be employed to stimulate economic growth in extraordinary situations.

Politicians often seek lower interest rates to curry favour with the business community and borrowers. However, there are laws in place to protect the Central Bank and its members, which could be altered through legislative action.

The Fed’s credibility serves as a crucial policy tool, as central banks rely on data rather than succumbing to political pressures.

The removal of a Fed Governor is likely to undermine the Central Bank’s independence. Out of seven board members, Trump has appointed three thus far. While the Federal Reserve President serves a five-year term, the Governor is appointed by the President for a 14-year term, pending Senate approval.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook has initiated a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to prevent her dismissal by the US President, who is advocating for her removal. The law permits dismissal for valid cause.

Despite this, the stock market had a muted reaction to the news and showed a slight upward trend over the last three days, suggesting that investors may not be overly concerned about this development.

On Friday, the Fed’s favourite measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index for July, met expectations.

Approximately 87% of market participants still anticipate that the Fed will lower interest rates by 25 basis points during its meeting on September 16-17, as inflation has increased but remains within predictions.

Prior to the FOMC meeting, data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be published. Unless these figures show unexpected spikes in inflation, the current outlook is likely to hold.

This week’s employment report for August will also be closely monitored, as the US labour market has exhibited signs of weakening over recent months. Job growth in the private sector for the second quarter has nearly halved compared to the first quarter average of a little over 100,000. Overall, economic data indicates a clear slowdown.

While tariffs are contributing to higher inflation, the slowdown in economic growth is becoming apparent.

With the US Labour Day holiday, the new week may commence slowly.

Additionally, this writer wants to remind the readers that gold has exceeded the upper limit of my target from last week. Buyers will continue to be in control, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a correction.

Gold often requires a small trigger for adjustment before it continues its upward trend.

Meanwhile, discussions surrounding the Trump-Putin meeting related to Ukraine and a potential ceasefire seem to have faded from market concerns, but this issue could resurface at any moment.

The regular meetings of BRICS leaders and ongoing tariff disputes could abruptly unsettle financial markets, particularly with the threat of imposing a 50% tariff on India, is also helping gold.

Last week, trading activity in the foreign exchange market was lower, with the US dollar weakening and gold benefiting significantly from Trump’s announcement regarding the removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Gold also gained from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s suggestion regarding the possibility of rate cuts.

Despite the positive trend for gold, it’s important to proceed with caution since the metal may seek a reason to pull back.

Although brief, we could be in for another unpredictable week. It wouldn’t surprise me to see gold fluctuate within a range of US$ 60 to US$ 90.

This week’s schedule includes the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Tuesday, followed by the US JOLTS job openings on Wednesday. On Thursday, we will see the release of ADP nonfarm payroll figures, US weekly jobless claims, and the ISM Services PMI. Finally, on Friday, all attention will be on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

WEEKLY OUTLOOK — Sept 1-5

GOLD @ US$ 3448— Initially, we could see some spike in gold prices. There is resistance between US$ 3460-65, and breaking through this range could push prices up to US$ 3485 or higher. On the other hand, there is solid support around US$ 3415-20. If that support level is broken, we may see prices drop down to US$ 3400 or lower.

EURO @ 1.1686— Euro has support at 1.1610, and it will only face risks below that if it falls to 1.1550. To rise further, it must surpass 1.1750 to target 1.1790.

GBP @ 1.3505— Pound Sterling has a support level at 1.3420, which is expected to hold for gains. However, it must surpass 1.3580 to reach 1.3630. Otherwise, keep an eye on 1.3380 if the support fails.

JPY @ 147.05— The bias for the $/JPY pair leans towards the upside. However, it must hold at 146.10 to reach 148.80. A breakout would suggest a move towards 149.40, while a drop could lead to 145.40.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025