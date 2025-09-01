BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 149,079 Increased By 461.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,361 Increased By 113.2 (0.25%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

Chicago mayor says police will not aid federal troops or agents

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

WASHINGTON: Chicago police will not collaborate with any National Guard troops or federal agents if US President Donald Trump deploys them to the city in coming days as threatened, Mayor Brandon Johnson said on Saturday.

The Democratic mayor, surrounded by other city leaders, signed an executive order aimed at preparing Chicago for any US enforcement operation as Trump has done in Los Angeles and Washington, and urged the Republican president to reverse course.

“This is about making sure that we are prepared,” he told reporters as he signed the order, adding that the order aimed to offer “real, clear guidance” to city government workers and “all the Chicagoans of how we can stand up against this tyranny.”

The executive order says that Chicago police officers will continue to enforce state and local laws but will not assist with any patrols, arrests or other law enforcement actions alongside federal officers, including the National Guard.

It also directs city police to wear their official police uniforms, continue to identify themselves, follow body camera procedures and not to wear masks to clearly distinguish themselves from any federal operations, according to a copy of the order.

“The deployment of federal military forces in Chicago without the consent of local authorities undermines democratic norms, violates the City’s sovereignty, threatens civil liberties, and risks escalating violence rather than securing the peace,” the order says.

Trump has been threatening to expand his federal crackdown on Democrat-led US cities to Chicago, casting the use of presidential power as an urgent effort to tackle crime even as city officials cite declines in homicides, gun violence and burglaries.

Local officials and residents in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, have been preparing for the possible arrival of federal agents and troops, and Johnson said they have received credible reports that action could come within days.

The White House dismissed Johnson’s move and accused Democrats of trying to make tackling crime a partisan issue.

“If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

While it is unclear how much state and local officials can do to push back against any US deployment, the mayor said he was pursuing any legal and legislative measures available, including possible lawsuits.

“We will use the courts if that’s necessary,” Johnson said.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly said he wants to be asked for federal agents to be deployed to various cities even as he continues to threaten to send them anyway without any formal request.

Chicago police

Comments

200 characters

Chicago mayor says police will not aid federal troops or agents

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories