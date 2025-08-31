BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Narowal reports medium flood in Ravi, Nullah Ujh; overall trend falling

BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 10:57am

The Irrigation Department’s District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) on Sunday reported medium flood levels at River Ravi (Jassar) and Nullah Ujh (Jalalah), with most channels showing a falling trend.

According to the 10:00 hrs flood report, discharge at River Ravi Jassar stood at 84,060 cusecs against a safe level of 150,000 cusecs, while Ravi at Kot Naina recorded 53,500 cusecs, placing it in low flood. Nullah Ujh at Jalalah was flowing at 31,000 cusecs, categorized as medium flood.

Other nullahs in the district, including Basantar, Baien, and Deg, remained at low or normal levels, with the Deg at Kingra discharging 2,640 cusecs, well below danger mark.

The update comes as Punjab continues to battle widespread flooding, which has left at least 30 people dead across the province, inundated more than 280 villages and displaced over 248,000 residents.

Authorities have resorted to breaching dykes along the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers to divert rising waters and protect major urban centers, including Kasur.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, with NDMA dispatching ration bags and emergency supplies to affected districts including Narowal, Sialkot and Wazirabad.

