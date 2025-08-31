Gold prices at all time high

KARACHI: Gold prices raced up to fresh all-time highs on Saturday, tracking a steep rise in global bullion value to USD3,447 per ounce, up by USD36, traders said.

Local market reached record breaking levels of Rs367,400 per tola and Rs314,986 per 10 grams, up by Rs3,600 and Rs3,272, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said. Global and local silver markets follow suit, rising by Rs81 to Rs4,202 per tola and Rs69 to Rs3,602 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at USD40 per ounce in the international market, the jewellers association added.

It may be worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

