KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.464 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 46,267.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.413 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 8.912 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.902 billion), Silver (PKR 2.954 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.043 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.507 billion), SP 500 (PKR 465.237 million),DJ (PKR 398.698 million), Copper (PKR 343.082 million),Natural Gas (PKR 283.055 million), Brent (PKR 77.338 million), Japan Equity (36.106 million) and Palladium (31.816 million)

In Agricultural commodities, 24 lots amounting to PKR 96.035 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025