Safras cuts outlook for Brazil’s coffee harvest

SAO PAULO: The 2025/26 coffee harvest in the world’s largest producer Brazil was forecasted at 63.35 million 60-kg bags, consultancy firm Safras & Mercado said on Friday, cutting its estimate by 3.3 percent from the previous outlook of 65.51 million bags.

The review was driven by a 6percent lower projection for Brazil’s arabica coffee crop, which Safras now estimates at 38.05 million bags, it said in a report to clients.

“The excellent conilon/robusta harvest, exceeding 25 million bags, helps to alleviate the situation, but does not fully offset arabica loss,” it added.

The second half of Brazil’s arabica harvest showed lower than expected productivity despite a promising start of the season, Safras’ analyst Gil Barabach said in the report.

Brazil’s expected total production of 63.35 million bags of coffee for the season would represent a 3 percent decline from the previous cycle, according to Safras.