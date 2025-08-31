Gold on track for best month in four

NEW YORK: Gold prices held steady on Friday and were poised for their best monthly performance since April, as US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

Spot gold was up 0.5percent at USD3,433.99 per ounce, as of 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT). Bullion has gained 4.4 percent in August so far. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.7 percent to USD3,497.30. The dollar held steady, but was set for a monthly drop of 2.1 percent. A lower dollar makes gold less expensive for overseas buyers. US consumer spending increased solidly in July while underlying inflation picked up as tariffs on imports raised prices of some goods.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose 0.2 percent month-on-month, and was up 2.6 percent on a year-on-year basis - both in line with expectations. “We have expectations of a Fed rate cut, or potentially two, throughout this year, (which is) generally supportive for commodity prices across the board, including gold and silver,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Traders increased their bets on a 25-basis point rate cut by the US central bank at the September policy meeting to an 89 percent probability, up from 85percent before the data. Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Friday will consider whether to block President Donald Trump temporarily from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook while she pursues a lawsuit claiming Trump has no valid reason to remove her.

“Gold is benefiting from this uncertainty (around Fed independence), as shown by inflows into gold ETFs of just under 15 tons in the last two days. Nevertheless, the upside for gold above USD3,400 is looking increasingly limited,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Spot silver added 0.2 percent to USD39.14 per ounce and gained for the fourth straight month. Platinum fell 0.9 percent to USD1,347.77, but was on track for monthly gains, while palladium was also down 0.9 percent at USD1,092.18, heading for a monthly loss.