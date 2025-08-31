BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower on Friday, notching a second consecutive weekly loss, amid expanding supply and seasonally declining demand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery fell 2 yen, or 0.63percent, to 315.1 yen (USD2.14) per kg. The contract ended the week 0.54 percent lower. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dipped 20 yuan, or 0.13 percent, to 15,860 yuan (USD2,217.28) per metric ton, but ended the week 1.21 percent higher.

The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 10 yuan, or 0.08 percent, to 11,900 yuan per metric ton. As supply in the natural rubber market expands and demand seasonally declines, the overall supply-demand gap is expected to widen, which may lead to a gradual accumulation of inventory and exert a downward pressure on prices, said Chinese commodity data provider Zhuochuang Information.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September. Meanwhile, major car producer Ford Motor is laying off more than 470 employees in its South African unit as it seeks to adjust production capacity to match current and future market demands, dampening industry sentiments.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Still, top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows in its forecast from August 30 to September 4.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for September delivery last traded at 173.5 US cents per kg, up 0.1 percent.

