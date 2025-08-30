PSX posts smart rally

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) returned to its bullish momentum on Friday after a few lackluster sessions as the market rebounded, fueled by optimism in the cement sector and robust participation from investors across the board.

The benchmark KSE-100 surged by 1,274.27 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 148,617.78 points, after hitting an intraday high of 149,234.95 points. The index remained firmly in the green throughout the session.

On Friday, BRIndex100 closed at 15,080.43 points which was 108.4 points or 0.72 percent higher than previous close with the 1.168 billion shares traded. BRIndex30 closed the day at 43,927.06 points with 902.44 points or 2.1 percent higher than its previous close and the total volume traded were 745.257 million shares.

The broader market also mirrored the positive trend. Trading activity witnessed a sharp rebound, with ready market volumes crossing the 1.34 billion shares mark, up from 935 million shares a day earlier.

The traded value also rose significantly to Rs52.3 billion, compared with Rs33.5 billion previously. Market capitalization swelled by more than Rs120 billion, closing at Rs17.655 trillion, versus Rs17.535 trillion on Thursday.

Topline Securities, in its post-session commentary, noted that the Index regained its bullish course after a few dull sessions, primarily on the back of institutional buying. Analysts highlighted that the cement sector played the most prominent role, contributing 555 points to the index amid optimism over higher dispatch numbers for August 2025. Key movers included DG Khan Cement, Lucky Cement, Fauji Cement, Maple Leaf Cement, and Cherat Cement, all of which saw strong investor interest.

The market breadth remained supportive, with 236 companies advancing, 203 declining, and 35 remaining unchanged out of a total of 474 traded scrips in the ready market.

Among volume leaders, Bank of Punjab topped the chart with 128.7 million shares, closing at Rs15.07, followed by Pakistan International Bulk Terminal with 122.2 million shares at Rs12.79, and K-Electric with 71.6 million shares at Rs5.32.

On the gainers’ side, Unilever Foods rose by Rs988.18 to close at Rs34,065.32, while PIA Holding Company Limited-B added Rs376.99 to settle at Rs26,999.00. Conversely, Indus Motor fell by Rs114.89 to Rs2,257.46, and Ismail Industries shed Rs62.66 to Rs2,100.00, leading the laggards.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index ended the session at 24,591.09 points, marking a decline of 320.67 points or 1.29 percent, with total turnover recorded at 4.97 million shares. The BR Cement Index stood out as the strongest performer, closing at 12,315.26 after gaining 509.2 points, a rise of 4.31 percent, on a hefty volume of 170.56 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index also posted gains, settling at 44,138.93 points, higher by 224.32 points or 0.51 percent, with 195.06 million shares changing hands. In the power sector, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 22,821.81, adding 136.6 points or 0.6 percent on turnover of 84.01 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index inched up to 12,826.41, reflecting an increase of 60.56 points or 0.47 percent, with volumes amounting to 47.67 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology and Communication Index advanced to 3,322.87 points, gaining 50.87 points or 1.55 percent, as trading activity remained robust with 145.05 million shares transacted.

According to senior analyst Ahsan Mehanti, the bullish close was driven by institutional interest amid speculations ahead of August inflation data and the easing of rollover pressures in the futures market. He added that surging foreign exchange reserves, a stronger rupee, and government deliberations over resolving the circular debt issue also acted as key catalysts in reinforcing investor confidence and extending the rally at PSX.

