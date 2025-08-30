BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Markets Print 2025-08-30

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 29, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        28-Aug-25      27-Aug-25      26-Aug-25      25-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                    0.102134         0.1021
Euro                             0.852529        0.85009       0.852638       0.853969
Japanese yen                    0.0049569      0.0049707      0.0049526      0.0049527
U.K. pound                       0.987352        0.98439       0.985807
U.S. dollar                      0.730155       0.733279       0.731501       0.730075
Algerian dinar                  0.0056217       0.005639      0.0056286      0.0056314
Australian dollar                0.475331       0.475678       0.474159       0.474111
Botswana pula                   0.0546156      0.0548493      0.0547894      0.0550477
Brazilian real                   0.134942       0.134739       0.134933        0.13478
Brunei dollar                    0.568037        0.56967        0.56904       0.569392
Canadian dollar                  0.530554       0.528656       0.527701
Chilean peso                    0.0007538      0.0007599        0.00076      0.0007572
Czech koruna                    0.0347147      0.0346344      0.0347358      0.0347854
Danish krone                     0.114206       0.113881       0.114229       0.114412
Indian rupee                    0.0083298                      0.008337      0.0083516
Israeli New Shekel               0.219595       0.219151       0.217127       0.216126
Korean won                      0.0005231      0.0005271      0.0005277      0.0005231
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39121        2.40065        2.39483        2.39212
Malaysian ringgit                0.172716       0.173455       0.173547       0.173827
Mauritian rupee                 0.0158892       0.015851      0.0159642
Mexican peso                    0.0391458      0.0392312      0.0391506      0.0391738
New Zealand dollar               0.427615       0.429335       0.427197       0.427422
Norwegian krone                 0.0725678       0.072127      0.0720378      0.0723183
Omani rial                        1.89897         1.9071        1.90247        1.89876
Peruvian sol                     0.206499       0.207224       0.207585
Philippine peso                 0.0127855      0.0128994      0.0128203
Polish zloty                      0.19918       0.199299       0.199232       0.200454
Qatari riyal                     0.200592        0.20145       0.200962        0.20057
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194708       0.195541       0.195067       0.194687
Singapore dollar                 0.568037        0.56967        0.56904       0.569392
Swedish krona                   0.0769882      0.0764745      0.0764251      0.0766957
Swiss franc                       0.91315       0.908535       0.907795       0.909524
Thai baht                       0.0225384       0.022561      0.0225396      0.0225061
Trinidadian dollar               0.108404        0.10809       0.107805
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198817       0.199668       0.199183       0.198795
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183297      0.0182857
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

