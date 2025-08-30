WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 29, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Aug-25 27-Aug-25 26-Aug-25 25-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102134 0.1021 Euro 0.852529 0.85009 0.852638 0.853969 Japanese yen 0.0049569 0.0049707 0.0049526 0.0049527 U.K. pound 0.987352 0.98439 0.985807 U.S. dollar 0.730155 0.733279 0.731501 0.730075 Algerian dinar 0.0056217 0.005639 0.0056286 0.0056314 Australian dollar 0.475331 0.475678 0.474159 0.474111 Botswana pula 0.0546156 0.0548493 0.0547894 0.0550477 Brazilian real 0.134942 0.134739 0.134933 0.13478 Brunei dollar 0.568037 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 Canadian dollar 0.530554 0.528656 0.527701 Chilean peso 0.0007538 0.0007599 0.00076 0.0007572 Czech koruna 0.0347147 0.0346344 0.0347358 0.0347854 Danish krone 0.114206 0.113881 0.114229 0.114412 Indian rupee 0.0083298 0.008337 0.0083516 Israeli New Shekel 0.219595 0.219151 0.217127 0.216126 Korean won 0.0005231 0.0005271 0.0005277 0.0005231 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39121 2.40065 2.39483 2.39212 Malaysian ringgit 0.172716 0.173455 0.173547 0.173827 Mauritian rupee 0.0158892 0.015851 0.0159642 Mexican peso 0.0391458 0.0392312 0.0391506 0.0391738 New Zealand dollar 0.427615 0.429335 0.427197 0.427422 Norwegian krone 0.0725678 0.072127 0.0720378 0.0723183 Omani rial 1.89897 1.9071 1.90247 1.89876 Peruvian sol 0.206499 0.207224 0.207585 Philippine peso 0.0127855 0.0128994 0.0128203 Polish zloty 0.19918 0.199299 0.199232 0.200454 Qatari riyal 0.200592 0.20145 0.200962 0.20057 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194708 0.195541 0.195067 0.194687 Singapore dollar 0.568037 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 Swedish krona 0.0769882 0.0764745 0.0764251 0.0766957 Swiss franc 0.91315 0.908535 0.907795 0.909524 Thai baht 0.0225384 0.022561 0.0225396 0.0225061 Trinidadian dollar 0.108404 0.10809 0.107805 U.A.E. dirham 0.198817 0.199668 0.199183 0.198795 Uruguayan peso 0.0183297 0.0182857 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

