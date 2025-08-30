KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 148,617.78 High: 149,234.95 Low: 147,488.47 Net Change: 1,274.27 Volume (000): 624,598 Value (000): 38,037,776 Makt Cap (000) 4,416,033,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,591.09 NET CH (-) 320.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,315.26 NET CH (+) 509.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,138.93 NET CH (+) 224.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,821.81 NET CH (+) 136.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,826.41 NET CH (+) 60.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,322.87 NET CH (+) 50.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 29- Aug -2025 ====================================

