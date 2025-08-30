BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Markets Print 2025-08-30

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 29, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 29, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                148,617.78
High:                     149,234.95
Low:                      147,488.47
Net Change:                 1,274.27
Volume (000):                624,598
Value (000):              38,037,776
Makt Cap (000)         4,416,033,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,591.09
NET CH                    (-) 320.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,315.26
NET CH                    (+) 509.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 44,138.93
NET CH                    (+) 224.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,821.81
NET CH                    (+) 136.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,826.41
NET CH                     (+) 60.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,322.87
NET CH                     (+) 50.87
------------------------------------
As on:                 29- Aug -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

