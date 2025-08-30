Markets Print 2025-08-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 29, 2025).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 148,617.78
High: 149,234.95
Low: 147,488.47
Net Change: 1,274.27
Volume (000): 624,598
Value (000): 38,037,776
Makt Cap (000) 4,416,033,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,591.09
NET CH (-) 320.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,315.26
NET CH (+) 509.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,138.93
NET CH (+) 224.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,821.81
NET CH (+) 136.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,826.41
NET CH (+) 60.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,322.87
NET CH (+) 50.87
------------------------------------
As on: 29- Aug -2025
====================================
