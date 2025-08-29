KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.211 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 46,729.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.316 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.472 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.914 billion), Silver (PKR 2.428 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.922 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.636 billion), DJ (PKR 385.328 million),SP 500 (PKR 372.855 million), Copper (PKR 299.685 million), Natural Gas (PKR 211.495 million), Palladium (PKR 61.910 million), Aluminium (PKR 29.061 million), and Brent (PKR 20.760 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR 138.530 million were traded.

