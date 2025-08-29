BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.64%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.45 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.57%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 150.80 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.19%)
PAEL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.28%)
POWER 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.17%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,016 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
BR30 43,336 Increased By 311.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 147,864 Increased By 520.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 45,047 Increased By 170.1 (0.38%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-29

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 28, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Aug-25      26-Aug-25      25-Aug-25      22-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102134         0.1021       0.102124
Euro                              0.85009       0.852638       0.853969       0.851289
Japanese yen                    0.0049707      0.0049526      0.0049527        0.00494
U.K. pound                        0.98439       0.985807                      0.983551
U.S. dollar                      0.733279       0.731501       0.730075       0.733364
Algerian dinar                   0.005639      0.0056286      0.0056314       0.005636
Australian dollar                0.475678       0.474159       0.474111         0.4706
Botswana pula                   0.0548493      0.0547894      0.0550477       0.054709
Brazilian real                   0.134739       0.134933        0.13478
Brunei dollar                     0.56967        0.56904       0.569392       0.568543
Canadian dollar                  0.530554       0.528656       0.527701
Chilean peso                    0.0007599        0.00076      0.0007572       0.000757
Czech koruna                    0.0346344      0.0347358      0.0347854       0.034653
Danish krone                     0.113881       0.114229       0.114412       0.114043
Indian rupee                     0.008337      0.0083516       0.008387
Israeli New Shekel               0.219151       0.217127       0.216126       0.215315
Korean won                      0.0005271      0.0005277      0.0005231       0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40065        2.39483        2.39212
Malaysian ringgit                0.173455       0.173547       0.173827       0.173352
Mauritian rupee                 0.0158892       0.015851      0.0159642        0.01585
Mexican peso                    0.0392312      0.0391506      0.0391738
New Zealand dollar               0.429335       0.427197       0.427422       0.426561
Norwegian krone                  0.072127      0.0720378      0.0723183
Omani rial                         1.9071        1.90247        1.89876
Peruvian sol                     0.206499       0.207224       0.207585
Philippine peso                 0.0128994      0.0128203
Polish zloty                     0.199299       0.199232       0.200454        0.19936
Qatari riyal                      0.20145       0.200962        0.20057
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195541       0.195067       0.194687
Singapore dollar                  0.56967        0.56904       0.569392       0.568543
Swedish krona                   0.0764745      0.0764251      0.0766957
Swiss franc                      0.908535       0.907795       0.909524       0.906619
Thai baht                        0.022561      0.0225396      0.0225061       0.022458
Trinidadian dollar               0.108404        0.10809       0.107805
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199668       0.199183       0.198795
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183297      0.0182857
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Read more stories