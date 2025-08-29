WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 28, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 27-Aug-25 26-Aug-25 25-Aug-25 22-Aug-25
Chinese yuan 0.102134 0.1021 0.102124
Euro 0.85009 0.852638 0.853969 0.851289
Japanese yen 0.0049707 0.0049526 0.0049527 0.00494
U.K. pound 0.98439 0.985807 0.983551
U.S. dollar 0.733279 0.731501 0.730075 0.733364
Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.0056286 0.0056314 0.005636
Australian dollar 0.475678 0.474159 0.474111 0.4706
Botswana pula 0.0548493 0.0547894 0.0550477 0.054709
Brazilian real 0.134739 0.134933 0.13478
Brunei dollar 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 0.568543
Canadian dollar 0.530554 0.528656 0.527701
Chilean peso 0.0007599 0.00076 0.0007572 0.000757
Czech koruna 0.0346344 0.0347358 0.0347854 0.034653
Danish krone 0.113881 0.114229 0.114412 0.114043
Indian rupee 0.008337 0.0083516 0.008387
Israeli New Shekel 0.219151 0.217127 0.216126 0.215315
Korean won 0.0005271 0.0005277 0.0005231 0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40065 2.39483 2.39212
Malaysian ringgit 0.173455 0.173547 0.173827 0.173352
Mauritian rupee 0.0158892 0.015851 0.0159642 0.01585
Mexican peso 0.0392312 0.0391506 0.0391738
New Zealand dollar 0.429335 0.427197 0.427422 0.426561
Norwegian krone 0.072127 0.0720378 0.0723183
Omani rial 1.9071 1.90247 1.89876
Peruvian sol 0.206499 0.207224 0.207585
Philippine peso 0.0128994 0.0128203
Polish zloty 0.199299 0.199232 0.200454 0.19936
Qatari riyal 0.20145 0.200962 0.20057
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195541 0.195067 0.194687
Singapore dollar 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 0.568543
Swedish krona 0.0764745 0.0764251 0.0766957
Swiss franc 0.908535 0.907795 0.909524 0.906619
Thai baht 0.022561 0.0225396 0.0225061 0.022458
Trinidadian dollar 0.108404 0.10809 0.107805
U.A.E. dirham 0.199668 0.199183 0.198795
Uruguayan peso 0.0183297 0.0182857
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
