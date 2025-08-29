WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 28, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Aug-25 26-Aug-25 25-Aug-25 22-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102134 0.1021 0.102124 Euro 0.85009 0.852638 0.853969 0.851289 Japanese yen 0.0049707 0.0049526 0.0049527 0.00494 U.K. pound 0.98439 0.985807 0.983551 U.S. dollar 0.733279 0.731501 0.730075 0.733364 Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.0056286 0.0056314 0.005636 Australian dollar 0.475678 0.474159 0.474111 0.4706 Botswana pula 0.0548493 0.0547894 0.0550477 0.054709 Brazilian real 0.134739 0.134933 0.13478 Brunei dollar 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 0.568543 Canadian dollar 0.530554 0.528656 0.527701 Chilean peso 0.0007599 0.00076 0.0007572 0.000757 Czech koruna 0.0346344 0.0347358 0.0347854 0.034653 Danish krone 0.113881 0.114229 0.114412 0.114043 Indian rupee 0.008337 0.0083516 0.008387 Israeli New Shekel 0.219151 0.217127 0.216126 0.215315 Korean won 0.0005271 0.0005277 0.0005231 0.000525 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40065 2.39483 2.39212 Malaysian ringgit 0.173455 0.173547 0.173827 0.173352 Mauritian rupee 0.0158892 0.015851 0.0159642 0.01585 Mexican peso 0.0392312 0.0391506 0.0391738 New Zealand dollar 0.429335 0.427197 0.427422 0.426561 Norwegian krone 0.072127 0.0720378 0.0723183 Omani rial 1.9071 1.90247 1.89876 Peruvian sol 0.206499 0.207224 0.207585 Philippine peso 0.0128994 0.0128203 Polish zloty 0.199299 0.199232 0.200454 0.19936 Qatari riyal 0.20145 0.200962 0.20057 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195541 0.195067 0.194687 Singapore dollar 0.56967 0.56904 0.569392 0.568543 Swedish krona 0.0764745 0.0764251 0.0766957 Swiss franc 0.908535 0.907795 0.909524 0.906619 Thai baht 0.022561 0.0225396 0.0225061 0.022458 Trinidadian dollar 0.108404 0.10809 0.107805 U.A.E. dirham 0.199668 0.199183 0.198795 Uruguayan peso 0.0183297 0.0182857 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

