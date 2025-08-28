BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
65 women cricketers awarded domestic contracts for 2025-26 season

  • Contracts, for the first time, have been categorised into Gold and Silver
BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 01:17pm
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard/File
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced domestic contracts for 65 women cricketers including 23 U19 and emerging players for the season 2025-26.

The contracts, for the first time, have been categorised into Gold and Silver with 20 and 45 players awarded, respectively. They will run from July 2025 to June 2026 during which a number of domestic and U19 tournaments are scheduled.

The monthly retainers have been awarded to not just the performers of previous domestic events but also those who have showcased promise and potential in their respective skill sets during this time.

15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 announced

The Women’s National Selection Committee comprising former Test Cricketer Asad Shafiq and former Pakistan Women’s International cricketer Batool Fatima recommended the names of the 65 players.

In addition, players outside of this pool can also stake a claim in the domestic contracts list by proving their potential in the upcoming domestic events and regional academy camps.

The PCB has conferred domestic contracts for the third consecutive season maintaining its consistency in a bid to strengthen the player pool at pathway and domestic level.

Gold contracts

Anam Amin (Lahore), Anosha Nasir (Karachi), Ayesha Zafar (Lahore), Dua Majid (Lahore), Ghulam Fatima (Lahore), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Hafsa Khalid (Karachi), Huraina Sajjad (Karachi), Iram Javed (Lahore), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Mahnoor Aftab (Peshawar), Neelam Mushtaq (Lahore), Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore), Saima Malik (Quetta), Saira Jabeen (Chitral), Tania Saeed (Rawalpindi), Tasmia Rubab (Jhang), Yusra Amir (Karachi), Zaib-un-Nisa (Charsadda) and Zunash Abdul Sattar (Lahore)

Silver contracts

Aleena Masood (Khanewal), Amber Kainat (Lahore), Areesha Noor (Lahore), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fatima Shahid (Lahore), Fatima Zahra (Rawalpindi), Humna Bilal (Rawalpindi), Khadija Chishti (Lahore), Laiba Mansoor (Rawalpindi), Maham Manzoor (Hyderabad), Momina Riasat (Abbottabad), Muqadas Bukhari (Okara), Neha Sharmin Nadeem (Karachi), Noor-ul-Iman (Bahawalpur), Rabia Rani (D.I Khan), Rida Aslam (Muzaffarabad), Saiqa Riaz (Lahore), Sana Urooj (Karachi), Shabnam Hayat (Karachi), Soha Fatima (Lahore) and Syeda Masooma Zahra (Karachi)

U19 and Emerging Players (All part of silver category)

Aleesa Mukhtiar (Bahawalpur), Aqsa Bibi (D.G Khan), Areesha Ansari (Sheikhupura), Barira Saif (Rawalpindi), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Malaika Suhani (Lahore), Manahil Rafiq (Faisalabad), Meerab Sheikh (Rawalpindi), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Minahil Javaid (Lahore), Quratulain (Sialkot), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Samiya Afsar (Lahore), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Syeda Batool Fatima (Karachi), Tayyba Imdad (Abbottabad), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

