BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 11:51am

A subdued session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 400 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 147,890.14, an increase of 396.11 points or 0.27%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks, including PSO, MARI, POL, MEBL, UBL, HCAR and INDU traded in the green.

On Wednesday, PSX extended its losing streak for a third consecutive session, as investors grappled with rollover pressures, a weak economic outlook, and a national flood alert. The benchmark KSE-100 Index tumbled 941.03 points, or 0.63%, to close at 147,494.03.

Globally, Asian stocks wobbled on Thursday as blowout earnings from artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia were offset by worries over the outlook for its China business, while the dollar remained shaky as investors bet on a near-term rate cut.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung between gains and losses, and was last down 0.2%, as US equity futures were dragged lower by after-hours decline in shares of the chip designer, which has become the world’s most valuable company.

Following a two-day string of gains that has pushed US markets to a fresh record, S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.2% and Nasdaq futures tumbled 0.4% after Nvidia’s results.

Investor concerns about Nvidia centred on its China business, which hung in the balance, caught up in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Japanese stocks fluctuated between gains and losses after Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa cancelled a planned visit to the United States, where he was expected to iron out details of the trade deal agreed last month.

The Nikkei 225 was last up 0.4%.

Korean stocks advanced 0.3% after the Bank of Korea kept rates on hold at 2.5%, as widely expected by economists.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories