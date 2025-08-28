BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Published 28 Aug, 2025 10:00am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement, appreciating 0.06% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.65, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed the session at 281.83.

Internationally, the US dollar started Thursday on the back foot as traders added to bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction next month after New York Fed chief John Williams signalled a cut was possible.

The US currency has also come under renewed pressure from President Donald Trump’s ramped-up campaign to exert more influence over monetary policy decisions, as he attempts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook and replace her with a loyalist.

The dollar weakened against the euro even as France’s prime minister unexpectedly called a confidence vote for next month, which is likely to result in the fall of his minority government.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, was steady at 98.135, following two days of declines.

The euro added 0.07% to $1.1646, and sterling edged up 0.03% to $1.3504.

The dollar slipped 0.11% to 0.8017 Swiss franc, although it ticked up 0.05% to 147.47 yen.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as investors weighed the outlook for US fuel demand with the end of the summer driving season near, while assessing potential crude supply shifts as India faces punishing tariffs for importing Russian oil.

Brent crude futures dropped 31 cents, or 0.46%, to $67.74 at 0027 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.56%, to $63.79, after climbing more than 1% in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

