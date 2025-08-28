BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.78%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.07%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
BR30 42,919 Decreased By -105 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,484 Decreased By -1276.1 (-0.86%)
KSE30 44,935 Decreased By -256.1 (-0.57%)
Markets

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

  • Brent crude futures dropped 50 cents, or 0.73%, to $67.55
Reuters Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 01:39pm

Oil prices fell on Thursday after rising in the previous session as investors weighed expectations for lower US fuel demand with the end of the summer demand season nearing and awaited India’s response to punitive US tariffs.

Brent crude futures dropped 50 cents, or 0.73%, to $67.55 at 0643 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 51 cents, or 0.80%, to $63.64.

Both contracts climbed in the prior session after the US Energy Information Administration reported that US crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended August 22, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9-million-barrel draw.

“Oil prices are pulling back this morning as traders reassess yesterday’s rally driven by the EIA report,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“While US crude inventories did post another drawdown, the pace of declines slowed compared with last week’s sharper drop, tempering bullish momentum,” she added.

The drop signaled strong demand ahead of the upcoming US Labor Day long weekend. However, this typically marks the unofficial end of the summer driving season and the onset of lower US demand, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Traders are watching out for how New Delhi responds to pressure from Washington to stop buying Russian oil, after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50% on Wednesday.

“India is expected to continue purchasing crude oil from Russia at least in the short term, which should limit the impact of the new tariffs on global supply,” said Sycamore.

Also weighing on the market is the increasing supply coming to the market as major producers have removed some voluntary cuts, which offset some of the supporting factors, including that Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight, leaving more than 100,000 people without power, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

The prospect of a near-term interest rate cut in the US has also supported the oil market, as that would potentially boost economic activity and oil demand.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday rates will likely fall at some point, but policymakers will need to see upcoming economic data before deciding whether it is appropriate to make a cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

