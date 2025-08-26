BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.36%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
DGKC 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.47%)
FCCL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.51%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
HUBC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.49%)
NBP 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.49 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.58%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.61%)
TREET 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.99%)
TRG 56.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.92%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,201 Increased By 385.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 69.2 (0.15%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2025 10:50am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:45am, the rupee was hovering at 281.73, a gain of Re0.14.

On Monday, the local unit closed the session at 281.87.

The rupee has maintained a positive trajectory against the greenback in recent days on account of improved sentiment in the currency market amid an ongoing crackdown by law enforcement agencies against illegal currency dealers and smugglers.

Internationally, the US dollar surrendered gains in early trading in Asia on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he was removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position for allegedly committing mortgage fraud.

The dollar index fell 0.3% to 98.187 after Trump made the announcement in a letter to Cook that he posted on social media.

The pullback came after the US currency had registered its biggest daily gain of the month on Monday.

Trump’s unprecedented move marks a sharp escalation of the president’s battle against the Fed, which he blames for not lowering interest rates quickly, and intensifies investor worries about the US central bank’s independence.

The yield on the two-year US Treasury bond fell 3.6 basis points to 3.694% after the move, while the yield on long-dated 30-year bonds rose 3.3 basis points to 4.922%.

Against the yen, the dollar was traded at 147.18 yen , 0.4% stronger compared to late US levels.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.64915 , up 0.15% in early trade, ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s minutes for its August meeting. The kiwi traded 0.1% stronger at $0.5856.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down on Tuesday after surging nearly 2% in the previous session, as traders kept a close watch on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the potential impact on fuel supplies from the region.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.23%, to $68.64 per barrel at 0005 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost 16 cents, or 0.25%, to $64.64.

Both contracts rose to their highest in over two weeks on Monday, with WTI futures climbing above the 100-day moving average.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories