BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,249 Increased By 433.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 45,293 Increased By 86.6 (0.19%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-26

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to revive the country’s industrial base, declaring that “industry lies at the heart of our export strategy” and that empowering domestic industries with globally competitive skills and cutting-edge technology remains a top national priority.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the formulation of a national industrial policy, the Prime Minister stressed that sustainable industrial development is essential for unlocking export-led economic growth.

He emphasised the urgency of removing structural bottlenecks that have historically held back the sector. “We are working on a priority basis to sustainably resolve the issues faced by the industrial sector,” he said, adding the country’s future economic resilience depends on a strong, modern, and export-oriented industrial ecosystem.

New industrial policy: Expert emphasizes cost and ease of business

The meeting was convened to review policy proposals aimed at strengthening industrial productivity, diversifying exports, and fostering innovation.

The prime minister directed officials to undertake wide-ranging consultations with all relevant stakeholders – including federal ministries, provincial governments, chambers of commerce, and industry leaders – to ensure the policy reflects on-the-ground realities and long-term ambitions.

The officials gave a detailed briefing on the draft framework, which includes plans to attract targeted investment, streamline regulatory processes, and improve access to skilled labour and advanced technologies.

The policy also aims to align the country’s industrial output with global market standards, making domestic manufacturing more competitive internationally.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Communications Aleem Khan, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Power Minister Awais Leghari.

The push for a revamped industrial strategy comes at a time when Pakistan is facing multiple economic challenges, including stagnant industrial output, declining exports, rising input costs, and continued uncertainty in global supply chains. Policymakers view industrial revitalisation as central to reversing these trends and creating a more resilient, diversified economy.

PM Sharif’s remarks echoed earlier government statements about moving away from import-dependence toward a more self-reliant and productivity-driven model of development. The national industrial policy, once finalised, is expected to be a cornerstone of that transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Exports industries Industrial Sector PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Industrial Policy

Comments

200 characters

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories