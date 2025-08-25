BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2025 10:28am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:25am, the rupee was hovering at 281.66, a gain of Re0.24 against the greenback.

During the previous week, Pakistan rupee recorded another positive week as it gained Re0.16 or 0.05 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.90, against 282.06 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar attempted on Monday to pull itself up from a four-week low on the euro after a dovish pivot from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sent it tumbling more than 1%.

The greenback added 0.2% to $1.1699 per euro early in the Asian day, but remained not far from Friday’s low of $1.174225, a level not seen since July 28.

It rose 0.1% to $1.3502 versus sterling following a 0.8% slide in the prior session. It added 0.4% to 147.46 yen , clawing back part of Friday’s 1% tumble.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar briefly leapt to a one-week high of $0.6523 on Monday before pulling back to trade slightly down at $0.6484. In the previous session, it surged 1.1%.

Powell, in a closely watched speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, opened the door to an interest rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting.

Traders are now pricing in 80% odds of a quarter-point rate cut at the September 17 policy meeting, and a cumulative 48 basis points of reductions by year-end, according to LSEG data.

Traders had ramped up bets on a September cut early this month after an unexpectedly weak monthly payrolls report, but hotter-than-expected producer price inflation and strong business activity surveys forced a paring back in the run-up to Jackson Hole.

The dollar has been under additional pressure in recent weeks as US President Donald Trump’s attacks on Powell and other Fed policymakers raised concerns about central bank independence.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Monday after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russia, fanning concerns Russian oil supply could be disrupted, while expectations of a cut in US interest rates buoyed the outlook for global growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $67.79 at 0050 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 9 cents, or 0.14%, to $63.75.

This is an intra-day update

