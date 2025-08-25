Dar meets JI Ameer BD

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, visited the residence of Ameer, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, who is convalescing after a cardiac surgery.

Dar stresses stronger Pak-Bangladesh youth engagement

On behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his own behalf, he conveyed best wishes for the good health and well-being of Dr. Rahman. He also appreciated the Ameer’s life-long positive contribution in the fields of politics, education and social welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025