BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.95%)
DCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.66%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 161.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10.8%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
MLCF 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.34%)
NBP 153.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
POWER 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
PPL 179.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.33%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
PRL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 116.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.59%)
TRG 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,092 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 43,227 Increased By 178.8 (0.42%)
KSE100 149,305 Decreased By -188.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 45,383 Decreased By -135 (-0.3%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-25

Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs, vows to press on with offensive

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

CAIRO/JERUSALEM: Israeli planes and tanks pounded the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday to Sunday, destroying buildings and homes, residents said, as Israeli leaders vowed to press on with a planned offensive on the city.

Witnesses reported the sound of explosions non-stop overnight in the areas of Zeitoun and Shejaia, while tanks shelled houses and roads in the nearby Sabra neighbourhood and several buildings were blown up in the northern town of Jabalia.

Fire lit the skies from the direction of the explosions, causing panic, prompting some families to stream out of the city. Others said they would prefer to die and not leave.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its forces have returned to combat in the Jabalia area in recent days, to dismantle militant tunnels and strengthen control of the area.

It added that the operation there “enables the expansion of combat into additional areas and prevents Hamas terrorists from returning to operate in these areas.”

Israel approved a plan this month to seize control of Gaza City, describing it as the last bastion of Hamas militants. It is not expected to begin for a few weeks, leaving room for mediators Egypt and Qatar to try and resume ceasefire talks.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday vowed to press on with the offensive on the city where famine has been declared, which has raised alarm abroad and objections at home. Katz has said that Gaza City will be razed unless Hamas agrees to end the war on Israel’s terms and release all hostages.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City showed it wasn’t serious about a ceasefire.

It said a ceasefire agreement was “the only way to return the hostages”, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for their lives.

The proposal on the table calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living hostages held in Gaza and of 18 bodies. In turn, Israel would release about 200 long-serving Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Once a temporary ceasefire begins, the proposal is for Hamas and Israel to begin negotiations on a permanent ceasefire that would include the return of the remaining hostages.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all 50 hostages - of whom Israel believes around 20 are still living - and an end to the nearly two-year-old war but on terms acceptable to Israel.

Around half of the enclave’s two million people currently live in Gaza City. A few thousand have already left, carrying their belongings on vehicles and rickshaws.

“I stopped counting the times I had to take my wife and three daughters and leave my home in Gaza City,” said Mohammad, 40, via a chat app. “No place is safe, but I can’t take the risk. If they suddenly begin the invasion, they will use heavy fire.”

Others said they will not leave, no matter what.

“We are not leaving, let them bomb us at home,” said Aya, 31, who has a family of eight, adding that they couldn’t afford to buy a tent or pay for the transportation, even if they did try to leave. “We are hungry, afraid and don’t have money.”

A global hunger monitor said on Friday that Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine that will likely spread. Israel has rejected the assessment and says it ignores steps it has taken since late July to increase aid.

On Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said eight more people died of malnutrition and starvation in the enclave, raising deaths from such causes to 289 people, including 115 children, since the war started. Israel disputes fatality figures by the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led gunmen burst into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s military offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 62,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, left much of the territory in ruins and internally displaced nearly its entire population.

Israel Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs, vows to press on with offensive

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

NDMA issues flood alert for River Ravi over next 48 hours

Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad, Peshawar

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories