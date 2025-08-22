BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Markets Print 2025-08-22

Iron ore rebounds as China demand concerns fade

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday as a mandated production cut ahead of a military parade in China seemed to be less severe and shorter than expected, allaying demand concerns.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.98% higher at 772.5 yuan ($107.63) a metric ton.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.55% to $101.3 a ton by 0704 GMT.

Both the benchmarks had fallen for six straight sessions through Wednesday, weighed by demand concerns as steelmakers in top Chinese production hub Tangshan were required to curb production for better air quality in Beijing for the military parade on September 3 commemorating the end of World War II.

The length of the production restriction in Tangshan is shorter than expected, therefore the overall impact will be limited, analysts said.

Hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, will likely hold steady this week, lending support to ore prices, said one of the analysts on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Still, crude steel production at key China steel hubs dipped 3.3% year-on-year, according to data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 1.5% and 0.95%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange all fell. Rebar edged down 0.03%, hot-rolled coil lost 0.44, wire rod eased 0.15% and stainless steel shed 0.27%.

iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore prices

