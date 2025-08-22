WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 21, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-Aug-25 19-Aug-25 18-Aug-25 15-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101916 0.101738 0.10176 0.101679
Euro 0.852335 0.853634 0.85293 0.853593
Japanese yen 0.0049563 0.00494302 0.0049552 0.0049483
U.K. pound 0.987197 0.988161 0.989276 0.990345
U.S. dollar 0.731555 0.730726 0.730686 0.730316
Algerian dinar 0.0056335 0.00563342 0.0056321 0.0056315
Australian dollar 0.471853 0.473437 0.476407 0.475071
Botswana pula 0.0547203 0.0547314 0.0548015 0.0548467
Brazilian real 0.13494 0.135439
Brunei dollar 0.568861 0.569013 0.569869 0.568915
Canadian dollar 0.529138 0.528984
Chilean peso 0.0007592 0.00075626 0.0007597
Czech koruna 0.0348045 0.0349179 0.0348543 0.0348749
Danish krone 0.114179 0.114358 0.114273 0.114367
Indian rupee 0.0083998 0.00838223 0.0083589
Israeli New Shekel 0.215163 0.216191 0.215542 0.21607
Korean won 0.0005265 0.00052749 0.0005286
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39501 2.39229 2.39334
Malaysian ringgit 0.173108 0.172912 0.173005 0.173143
Mauritian rupee 0.0159049 0.0159392 0.015997 0.0159868
Mexican peso 0.0388994 0.0389928
New Zealand dollar 0.428947 0.432772 0.433808 0.432493
Norwegian krone 0.071771 0.0717544
Omani rial 1.90261 1.90046 1.90035
Peruvian sol 0.205885 0.205318
Philippine peso 0.0127865 0.0128726
Polish zloty 0.200207 0.201125 0.200551
Qatari riyal 0.200977 0.200749 0.200738
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195081 0.19486 0.19485
Singapore dollar 0.568861 0.569013 0.569869 0.568915
Swedish krona 0.076448 0.0763671
Swiss franc 0.906175 0.907452 0.905323 0.906324
Thai baht 0.0224479 0.0224777 0.0225263 0.0225205
Trinidadian dollar 0.108348 0.108526
U.A.E. dirham 0.199198 0.198972 0.198961
Uruguayan peso 0.0181985 0.0182347
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
