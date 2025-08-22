WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Aug-25 19-Aug-25 18-Aug-25 15-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101916 0.101738 0.10176 0.101679 Euro 0.852335 0.853634 0.85293 0.853593 Japanese yen 0.0049563 0.00494302 0.0049552 0.0049483 U.K. pound 0.987197 0.988161 0.989276 0.990345 U.S. dollar 0.731555 0.730726 0.730686 0.730316 Algerian dinar 0.0056335 0.00563342 0.0056321 0.0056315 Australian dollar 0.471853 0.473437 0.476407 0.475071 Botswana pula 0.0547203 0.0547314 0.0548015 0.0548467 Brazilian real 0.13494 0.135439 Brunei dollar 0.568861 0.569013 0.569869 0.568915 Canadian dollar 0.529138 0.528984 Chilean peso 0.0007592 0.00075626 0.0007597 Czech koruna 0.0348045 0.0349179 0.0348543 0.0348749 Danish krone 0.114179 0.114358 0.114273 0.114367 Indian rupee 0.0083998 0.00838223 0.0083589 Israeli New Shekel 0.215163 0.216191 0.215542 0.21607 Korean won 0.0005265 0.00052749 0.0005286 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39501 2.39229 2.39334 Malaysian ringgit 0.173108 0.172912 0.173005 0.173143 Mauritian rupee 0.0159049 0.0159392 0.015997 0.0159868 Mexican peso 0.0388994 0.0389928 New Zealand dollar 0.428947 0.432772 0.433808 0.432493 Norwegian krone 0.071771 0.0717544 Omani rial 1.90261 1.90046 1.90035 Peruvian sol 0.205885 0.205318 Philippine peso 0.0127865 0.0128726 Polish zloty 0.200207 0.201125 0.200551 Qatari riyal 0.200977 0.200749 0.200738 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195081 0.19486 0.19485 Singapore dollar 0.568861 0.569013 0.569869 0.568915 Swedish krona 0.076448 0.0763671 Swiss franc 0.906175 0.907452 0.905323 0.906324 Thai baht 0.0224479 0.0224777 0.0225263 0.0225205 Trinidadian dollar 0.108348 0.108526 U.A.E. dirham 0.199198 0.198972 0.198961 Uruguayan peso 0.0181985 0.0182347 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025