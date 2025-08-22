BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-22

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 21, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Aug-25      19-Aug-25      18-Aug-25      15-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101916       0.101738        0.10176       0.101679
Euro                             0.852335       0.853634        0.85293       0.853593
Japanese yen                    0.0049563     0.00494302      0.0049552      0.0049483
U.K. pound                       0.987197       0.988161       0.989276       0.990345
U.S. dollar                      0.731555       0.730726       0.730686       0.730316
Algerian dinar                  0.0056335     0.00563342      0.0056321      0.0056315
Australian dollar                0.471853       0.473437       0.476407       0.475071
Botswana pula                   0.0547203      0.0547314      0.0548015      0.0548467
Brazilian real                                   0.13494       0.135439
Brunei dollar                    0.568861       0.569013       0.569869       0.568915
Canadian dollar                                 0.529138       0.528984
Chilean peso                    0.0007592     0.00075626      0.0007597
Czech koruna                    0.0348045      0.0349179      0.0348543      0.0348749
Danish krone                     0.114179       0.114358       0.114273       0.114367
Indian rupee                    0.0083998     0.00838223      0.0083589
Israeli New Shekel               0.215163       0.216191       0.215542        0.21607
Korean won                      0.0005265     0.00052749      0.0005286
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39501        2.39229        2.39334
Malaysian ringgit                0.173108       0.172912       0.173005       0.173143
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159049      0.0159392       0.015997      0.0159868
Mexican peso                                   0.0388994      0.0389928
New Zealand dollar               0.428947       0.432772       0.433808       0.432493
Norwegian krone                                 0.071771      0.0717544
Omani rial                        1.90261        1.90046        1.90035
Peruvian sol                                    0.205885       0.205318
Philippine peso                                0.0127865      0.0128726
Polish zloty                     0.200207       0.201125       0.200551
Qatari riyal                     0.200977       0.200749       0.200738
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195081        0.19486        0.19485
Singapore dollar                 0.568861       0.569013       0.569869       0.568915
Swedish krona                                   0.076448      0.0763671
Swiss franc                      0.906175       0.907452       0.905323       0.906324
Thai baht                       0.0224479      0.0224777      0.0225263      0.0225205
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108348       0.108526
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199198       0.198972       0.198961
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0181985      0.0182347
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories