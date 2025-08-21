Gold price in Pakistan rises by Rs2,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,200 after a gain of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,241 after it accumulated Rs1,715.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs355,200 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw increased today. The rate was at $3,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $20, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola jumped Rs78 to reach Rs4,013.