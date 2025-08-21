Pakistan commerce chief arrives in Dhaka to boost bilateral trade

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit from August 21 to 24, 2025.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, read an official statement on Thursday.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, Kamal was received by Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh, and Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan.

During his stay, the commerce minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.

Earlier this month, Jam Kamal and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, explored deeper bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial linkages.

The discussions focused on Bangladesh’s growing industrial needs, particularly for Pakistani coal and limestone to support its power generation and soda ash production.

Key points of discussion included boosting agricultural trade, particularly Pakistan’s imports of pineapples from Bangladesh and potential exports of mangos, pending final technical approvals.

Moreover, the discussions also covered opportunities in textiles, mineral exports like high-quality limestone from Sindh, and Halal-certified meat products, with both sides committing to addressing logistical challenges and streamlining business visa processes to facilitate smoother trade exchanges.