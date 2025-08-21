Judge Frank Caprio, Caught In Providence star, dies at 88

Judge Frank Caprio passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, his family announced.

The retired municipal judge was 88. He was the star of the hit television programme Caught in Providence.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” a statement from his official Facebook account read.

The post said that the judge’s warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired.

In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.“

The judge was known for dismissing tickets or showing kindness even when he handed out justice.

Earlier, the judge posted a video from a hospital on his Facebook, “As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit.”

The judge had also wished Pakistan on its Independence Day on August 14.

“From the sacrifices of the past to the dreams of a brighter tomorrow, may this day remind us all of the power of togetherness, the beauty of belief, and the importance of walking with purpose,” the post read.

“To the people of Pakistan, may your hearts remain proud, your hopes stay high, and your future shine bright.”