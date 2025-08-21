BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.28 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.83%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.81%)
FCCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
FFL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GCIL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.98%)
HUBC 160.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.33%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.86%)
NBP 152.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.14%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 181.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PRL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 118.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.91%)
TRG 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,189 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,163 Increased By 139.1 (0.32%)
KSE100 150,486 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 45,867 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Judge Frank Caprio, Caught In Providence star, dies at 88

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 10:58am

Judge Frank Caprio passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, his family announced.

The retired municipal judge was 88. He was the star of the hit television programme Caught in Providence.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” a statement from his official Facebook account read.

The post said that the judge’s warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired.

In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.“

The judge was known for dismissing tickets or showing kindness even when he handed out justice.

Earlier, the judge posted a video from a hospital on his Facebook, “As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit.”

The judge had also wished Pakistan on its Independence Day on August 14.

“From the sacrifices of the past to the dreams of a brighter tomorrow, may this day remind us all of the power of togetherness, the beauty of belief, and the importance of walking with purpose,” the post read.

“To the people of Pakistan, may your hearts remain proud, your hopes stay high, and your future shine bright.”

Judge Frank Caprio Caught in Providence

Comments

200 characters

Judge Frank Caprio, Caught In Providence star, dies at 88

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan commerce chief arrives in Dhaka to boost bilateral trade

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Oil prices gain as US inventory withdrawals point to strong demand

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Read more stories