BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.85%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 192.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.75%)
FCCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
HUBC 160.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.65 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.81%)
NBP 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 181.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.56%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.81%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TREET 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.95%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,191 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 43,164 Increased By 139.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 150,399 Decreased By -192.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 45,829 Decreased By -40 (-0.09%)
Markets

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 11:40am

After initial buying momentum, profit-taking engulfed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, wiping out intra-day gains as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 500 points during trading.

At 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 150,076.11, a decrease of 514.89 points or 0.34%.

Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, said the decline is largely attributable to profit-taking after a recent rally.

Despite the intraday dip, Tawfik emphasised that overall market sentiment remains positive, supported by the ongoing corporate result season and expectations surrounding a potential circular debt resolution.

Investors are closely monitoring earnings announcements from key listed companies.

On Wednesday, the PSX advanced further into record territory, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 150,591.00 points, gaining 820 points or 0.55%.

Globally, Asian stock markets were broadly mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6% in the morning session, retreating further from the record peak reached on Tuesday.

Despite a tech-led selloff on Wall Street overnight, Japanese chip stocks were a mixed bag, with Advantest up 3% while Tokyo Electron dropped 2%.

South Korea’s KOSPI bounced 0.9% after dipping to a six-week low on Wednesday. Australia’s benchmark gained 0.6% and renewed an all-time high.

Mainland Chinese blue chips gained 0.5%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was largely flat.

US stock futures pointed lower, with Nasdaq futures sagging 0.2% and S&P 500 futures easing 0.1%.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.7% and the S&P 500 cash index slipped 0.2%.

Traders currently lay odds of about 80% for a quarter-point Fed rate cut on September 17, and price in a total of 52 basis points of easing over the rest of the year.

This is an intra-day update

