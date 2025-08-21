Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

After initial buying momentum, profit-taking engulfed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, wiping out intra-day gains as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 500 points during trading.

At 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 150,076.11, a decrease of 514.89 points or 0.34%.

Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, said the decline is largely attributable to profit-taking after a recent rally.

Despite the intraday dip, Tawfik emphasised that overall market sentiment remains positive, supported by the ongoing corporate result season and expectations surrounding a potential circular debt resolution.

Investors are closely monitoring earnings announcements from key listed companies.

On Wednesday, the PSX advanced further into record territory, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 150,591.00 points, gaining 820 points or 0.55%.

Globally, Asian stock markets were broadly mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6% in the morning session, retreating further from the record peak reached on Tuesday.

Despite a tech-led selloff on Wall Street overnight, Japanese chip stocks were a mixed bag, with Advantest up 3% while Tokyo Electron dropped 2%.

South Korea’s KOSPI bounced 0.9% after dipping to a six-week low on Wednesday. Australia’s benchmark gained 0.6% and renewed an all-time high.

Mainland Chinese blue chips gained 0.5%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was largely flat.

US stock futures pointed lower, with Nasdaq futures sagging 0.2% and S&P 500 futures easing 0.1%.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.7% and the S&P 500 cash index slipped 0.2%.

Traders currently lay odds of about 80% for a quarter-point Fed rate cut on September 17, and price in a total of 52 basis points of easing over the rest of the year.

