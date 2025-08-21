BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
BOP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.85%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.76%)
FCCL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.85%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
HUBC 159.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 93.98 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.01%)
NBP 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.78%)
PAEL 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PPL 181.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
PRL 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
PTC 23.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,086 Decreased By -113.1 (-0.74%)
BR30 42,850 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 149,321 Decreased By -1270.3 (-0.84%)
KSE30 45,524 Decreased By -345.3 (-0.75%)
Markets

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,900 points

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 02:23pm

After initial buying momentum, profit-taking engulfed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, wiping out intra-day gains as the benchmark KSE-100 lost nearly 1,900 points during trading.

At 2:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 148,703.10, a decrease of 1,887.90 points or 1.25%.

Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, said the decline is largely attributable to profit-taking after a recent rally.

Despite the intraday dip, Tawfik emphasised that overall market sentiment remains positive, supported by the ongoing corporate result season and expectations surrounding a potential circular debt resolution.

Investors are closely monitoring earnings announcements from key listed companies.

Meanwhile, Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, said “some profit-taking is natural” after recent gains.

On Wednesday, the PSX advanced further into record territory, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 150,591.00 points, gaining 820 points or 0.55%.

Globally, Asian stock markets were broadly mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6% in the morning session, retreating further from the record peak reached on Tuesday.

Despite a tech-led selloff on Wall Street overnight, Japanese chip stocks were a mixed bag, with Advantest up 3% while Tokyo Electron dropped 2%.

South Korea’s KOSPI bounced 0.9% after dipping to a six-week low on Wednesday. Australia’s benchmark gained 0.6% and renewed an all-time high.

Mainland Chinese blue chips gained 0.5%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was largely flat.

US stock futures pointed lower, with Nasdaq futures sagging 0.2% and S&P 500 futures easing 0.1%.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.7% and the S&P 500 cash index slipped 0.2%.

Traders currently lay odds of about 80% for a quarter-point Fed rate cut on September 17, and price in a total of 52 basis points of easing over the rest of the year.

This is an intra-day update

