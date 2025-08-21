KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.608 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 34,602.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.575billion, followed by COTS (PKR6.403 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.455 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.064 billion), Silver (PKR 2.061 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.987 billion), DJ (PKR 635.354 million), SP500 (PKR 374.689 million), Natural Gas (PKR 310.773 million), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 135.355 million), Copper (PKR 125.801 million), Brent (PKR 5.027 million)and Aluminum (PKR 4.883 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 60 lots amounting to PKR 467.992million were traded.

