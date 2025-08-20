BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.01%)
DCL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
DGKC 191.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 53.02 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.53%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
HUBC 159.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.05%)
NBP 152.28 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (2.72%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
PPL 180.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PREMA 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.14%)
PRL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.3%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
TRG 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,208 Increased By 22.4 (0.15%)
BR30 43,075 Increased By 232.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

  • China is also a part of the meeting
BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2025 02:08pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul on Wednesday for the 6th Trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

He is accompanied by SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a press release issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that during the meeting, discussions will be held on enhancing cooperation between the three countries especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter terrorism domain.

The deputy PM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters between both countries.

During the last meeting held on May 21, the three sides reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

The leaders discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

They also agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar trilateral meeting China and Afghanistan

Comments

200 characters

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Oil firms as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories