Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul on Wednesday for the 6th Trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

He is accompanied by SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a press release issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that during the meeting, discussions will be held on enhancing cooperation between the three countries especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter terrorism domain.

The deputy PM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters between both countries.

During the last meeting held on May 21, the three sides reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

The leaders discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

They also agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.