BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.01%)
DCL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
DGKC 191.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 53.02 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.53%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
HUBC 159.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.05%)
NBP 152.28 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (2.72%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
PPL 180.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PREMA 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.14%)
PRL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.3%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
TRG 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,208 Increased By 22.4 (0.15%)
BR30 43,075 Increased By 232.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX sustains record momentum, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

  • Benchmark index breaches 151,000 level during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 02:41pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

There was no stopping the bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), buoyed by earnings optimism, rupee stability, and strong institutional activity from local and foreign investors. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,000 points during the intra-day trading on Wednesday.

Positive sentiments prevailed throughout the trading session, pushing the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 151,261.67.

At 2:40pm, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 150,799.95, an increase of 1,029.21 points or 0.69%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including PRL, ARL, HUBCO, MEBL, NBP and BOP traded in the green.

In a key development for Pakistan’s corporate sector, Moody’s Ratings upgraded the local and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks: Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and United Bank Ltd (UBL) to Caa1 from Caa2.

Rating actions followed Moody’s decision to upgrade the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from Caa2, to reflect Pakistan’s improving external position, supported by its progress in reform implementation under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

On Tuesday, the PSX extended its record-setting rally as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 149,770.75 points, up 1,574 points or 1.06%.

Internationally, global share markets came under pressure on Wednesday after a tech-led selloff on Wall Street, while the dollar gained some ground ahead of a key meeting of central bankers later in the week.

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening in Europe and most Asian bourses were in the red, with tech-heavy indexes in Taiwan and South Korea among the biggest losers, in part due to worries about the Trump administration’s growing influence on companies in the sector.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 1%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.64% and DAX futures shed 0.63%.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.27% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.44%, extending a fall from the cash session overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index shed 1.3%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX sustains record momentum, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Oil firms as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Read more stories