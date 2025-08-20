BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-20

Iron ore slides as demand outlook blurs on weakening steel

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slid on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about demand for the steelmaking ingredient amid output controls in the northern region of top consumer China ahead of a military parade in early September and a weakening steel market.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.64 percent lower at 771 yuan ($107.35) a metric ton.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.37% at $101.05 a ton, as of 0722 GMT.

Both have fallen for a fifth straight session, shedding about 3 percent.

Some steel mills in China’s key steel production hub of Tangshan have received verbal instructions to trim production to ensure better air quality in Beijing for a military parade commemorating the end of World War Two, consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Such production restrictions for steel mills will dent their buying appetite for raw materials.

Even amid production controls, “steel fundamentals have showed signs of softening with a pick-up in inventories accelerating while downstream consumption remained sluggish,” said Guiqiu Zhuo, an analyst at broker Jinrui Futures.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar fell 1.48 percent, hot-rolled coil shed 0.38 percent, wire rod slipped 0.71 percent and stainless steel retreated 1.07%.

That weakness has dragged prices of upstream raw materials, Jinrui’s Zhuo said.

Falling ore prices due to growing supply and dwindling demand in China have eroded miners’ profitability.

BHP said its annual profit fell to the lowest in five years.

Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients, dropped by 1.89% and 0.96%, respectively.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slides as demand outlook blurs on weakening steel

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories