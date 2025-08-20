KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.623billion and the number of lots traded were36,400.Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 12.339billion,followed byCOTS (PKR5.848 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.288billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.928 billion), Silver (PKR 1.548 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.250 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 369.519 million),Natural Gas (PKR 234.393 million), SP500 (PKR 180.629 million), Copper (PKR 142.576 million),DJ (PKR 139.603 million),Palladium (PKR 31.957 million),Brent (PKR 13.232million)and Aluminum (PKR 4.946).

In Agricultural commodities, 44lots amounting to PKR 302.902million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025