KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 283.77 284.40 AED 77.22 77.40 EURO 330.30 331.98 SAR 75.50 75.70 GBP 382.54 384.39 INTERBANK 282.00 282.20 JPY 1.89 1.94 =========================================================================

