BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 as buying spree continues

  • KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 01:41pm

Records continued to tumble at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 149,000 level, buoyed by strong investor sentiment across key sectors, during the intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 1:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 149,521.37, an increase of 1,324.95 points or 0.89%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement and pharmaceuticals. Index-heavy stocks, including DGKC, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

Analysts attributed the buying rally to the market optimism fueled by reports of the government’s upcoming circular debt reform drive, which investors expect will ease liquidity constraints in the energy chain— a long-standing concern for the economy.

On Monday, PSX surged as bulls staged a strong comeback, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at 148,196.42 points.

Internationally, stocks in Asia and oil prices edged lower on Tuesday before a key meeting of central bankers and as traders evaluated promising diplomatic signals toward ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

European equity futures posted modest gains after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said security guarantees for his nation will likely be worked out within 10 days after talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Japan’s Nikkei share gauge set a new intraday record high before heading lower. The US dollar held on to gains from the previous session as traders awaited policy hints from the Federal Reserve ahead of its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.2% in early trading, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses.

Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.3%, German DAX futures rose 0.2%, and FTSE futures added 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX holiday PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 as buying spree continues

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Qasim ports

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

Read more stories