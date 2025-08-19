BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Trump says arrangements being made for Zelenskiy-Putin meeting

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 03:55am
Zelenskiy during a meeting with Trump and European leaders at the White House, August 18, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump called his Monday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European partners “very good” and said he began arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy after a subsequent call with Putin.

He said security guarantees for Ukraine - provided by the European countries with a coordination with the U.S. - were discussed during the meeting.

Trump tells Zelenskiy U.S. would help with Ukraine’s security in a peace deal

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskiy,” Trump said, adding that U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would make arrangements between the two countries.

