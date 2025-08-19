BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Zelenskiy says he’s open to election in Ukraine, if safe

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 01:08am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he was open to holding an election in his country, if the war with Russia comes to an end and it was safe to do so.

Zelenskiy made the comments at a press briefing in the Oval Office ahead of a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, when the two leaders are due to discuss how to end the 3-1/2-year long war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Asked about his willingness to hold an election, an issue raised several times by Trump, Zelenskiy said, “Yes, of course, we are open to election, yes. We have to do safety in circumstances, and a little bit, we need to work in parliament because during the war you can’t have elections.”

Trump tells Zelenskiy U.S. would help with Ukraine’s security in a peace deal

Zelenskiy added that a truce in the war was needed to make it possible for Ukrainians to engage in a democratic, open and legal election.

Elections in Ukraine are currently suspended under martial law.

The two leaders were polite throughout their public remarks to reporters, unlike at their explosive Oval Office meeting in February, although the U.S. president put Zelenskiy on the spot at one juncture.

Trump interrupted the Ukrainian leader, saying, “So you’re saying that during the war you can’t have elections?”

With a smile, he added: “So, let me just say that three and a half years from now - you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections?”

