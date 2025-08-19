KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 27.863 billion and the number of lots traded were 26,115 Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.263 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.562 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.992 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.721 billion), Silver (PKR 1.638 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.238 billion), DJ (PKR 509.361 million), Natural Gas (PKR 240.390 million), SP500 (PKR 237.766 million), Copper (PKR 236.984 million), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 36.743 million), Palladium (PKR 31.749 million), Brent (PKR 13.278 million), and Aluminum (PKR 713,170).

In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots amounting to PKR 138.963 million were traded.

