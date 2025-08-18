BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000 in early trade

BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2025 10:37am

Market sentiments remained positive at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors reacted positively to a sovereign credit rating upgrade and a steady stream of robust corporate earnings, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 600 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 147,091.44, a gain of 599.81 points or 0.41%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, SNGPL, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

Investor sentiments remained positive, buoyed by Moody’s upgrade of Pakistan’s sovereign rating and a wave of strong corporate earnings that kept sentiment upbeat.

Moody’s raised Pakistan’s credit rating one notch to Caa1 from Caa2, shifting the outlook to stable. The decision, based on improving external buffers, fiscal consolidation, and progress under the IMF program, has provided a powerful boost to market morale.

During the previous week, the PSX climbed to an all-time intraday high of 147,534 points before closing at 146,492 points, up 1,109 points or 0.8% on a week-on-week basis.

Internationally, share markets edged higher in Asia on Monday ahead of what is likely to be an eventful week for US interest rate policy, while oil prices slipped as risks to Russian supplies seemed to fade a little.

A general risk-on mood saw indices in Japan and Taiwan make record peaks, while Chinese blue chips reached their highest in 10 months.

US President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet.

The major economic event of the week will be the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s August 21-23 Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

Markets imply around an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s meeting on September 17, and are priced for a further easing by December.

The prospect of lower borrowing costs globally has underpinned stock markets, and Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.9% to a fresh record high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction lower, having hit a four-year top last week. Chinese blue chips added 1.0%, bringing gains so far this quarter to almost 8%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures rose 0.2%, while DAX futures firmed 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

