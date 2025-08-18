BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
Markets

LSE Capital approves stock split from Rs10 to Rs5 per share

BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2025 10:23am

LSE Capital Limited announced on Monday that it had approved a stock split from Rs10 to Rs5 per share.

This company announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The approval is hereby accorded for subdivision of the authorized capital of LSE Ventures Limited from Rs3,000,000,000/- divided into 300,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs10.00 each to Rs3,000,000,000/- divided into 600,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs5.00 each.”

“Board of Directors of the company authorized to determine the entitlement dates and book closure dates to effectuate the stock-split,” it added.

LSE Capital is licensed as a Modaraba Management company, besides carrying the license to act as a consultant to the issue for IPOs and corporate finance advisory services.

